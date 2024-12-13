An Apple ambition to develop more of its components internally could reach fruition in 2025 with a chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which would be a major blow to current provider Broadcom, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet stated the combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, known internally as Proxima, would first be used in updated versions of Apple’s TV set-top box and HomePod mini smart speaker in early 2025.

Apple plans to install the chip in iPhones later in 2025, followed by the iPad and Mac in 2026.

The news outlet stated Broadcom would continue to supply Apple with RF filters for modems.

Bloomberg reported Apple accounts for about 20 per cent of Broadcom’s revenue.

Replacing Broadcom with its own chip is part of a larger effort by Apple to cut its reliance on external manufacturers.

Apple has maintained its own chips offer superior performance across its product lines and speed innovation.

The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip would be separate from Apple’s iPhone modems that which it are currently sourced by Qualcomm.