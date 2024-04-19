Qualcomm signed a deal with Meta Platforms to run its Llama 3 Large Language Model (LLM) on devices including VR headsets, smartphones and vehicles, powered by the next Snapdragon chipsets.

In a statement, Qualcomm said the collaboration was aimed at democratising the accessibility of generative AI for on-device applications. Developers and equipment manufacturers will be able to deploy Llama 3 via the Qualcomm AI Hub, a platform where developers can gain access to machine learning models for handsets running on the company’s processors.

The chipmaker believes using Llama 3 for devices will offer significant advantages including “superior responsiveness, enhanced privacy, improved reliability and more personalised experience for users”, as well as to maximise the performance of apps.

Durga Malladi, SVP and GM of Technology, Planning and Solutions at Qualcomm said its leadership in on-device AI “positions us to expand the benefits of the Llama ecosystem worldwide”, allowing partners, developers and customers to “create a new generation of groundbreaking AI experiences”.

Llama 3 is Meta Platform’s latest version of open-source AI model, which the company promotes as capable of demonstrating “state-of-the-art performance on a wide range of industry benchmarks”. The technology giant claimed it plans to make Llama 3 multilingual and multimodal in the future.

The pair also have a similar partnership for the Llama 2 model.