President Donald Trump (pictured) wasted little time in taking aim at former President Joe Biden’s technology rules, signing an executive order within hours of taking office rescinding his predecessor’s policy on regulating AI.

In a series of executive orders, a tool for a President to make a mark on government policy, President Trump repealed regulation put in place by Biden’s government in October 2023 which promoted safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use of AI.

The mandate put the onus on leading AI companies to divulge safety test results and other information of powerful systems to the government.

In addition, the policy was designed to help usher in a US AI Safety Institute, creating guidelines and best practices for the use of the technology.

After being elected in November 2024, President Trump has criticised Biden’s AI policies, stating they are too stringent and limit market innovation.

While he has not revealed official policy around AI will be, there are increasing signs President Trump’s government will adopt a more open stance, with less red tape.

President Trump has also named long-time critic of technology regulation David Sack as his so-called crypto-AI czar.

Development of AI is high on the agenda for President Trump and he previously stated the global race for leadership in the technology is a national security priority.