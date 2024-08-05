Nvidia denied a report its next-generation AI chip is facing production delays stemming from a design problem, insisting in a statement production is on track to ramp in the second half, The Standard reported.

The statement added “broad Blackwell sampling has started”, with the newspaper citing agencies.

The Information reported over the weekend the chipmaker advised customers, including Microsoft, to prepare for delays of three months or longer in receiving deliveries of its upcoming Blackwell chips, with major shipments not likely until early 2025.

Other customers expected to be impacted include Meta Platforms and Google.

In March, Nvidia unveiled its flagship B200 Blackwell chip, claiming it’s the world’s most powerful chip for AI. The B200 Blackwell includes 208 billion transistors compared with 80 billion in the Hopper H100 chip unveiled in 2023.

The company reports Q2 earnings on 28 August.