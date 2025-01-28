Japan-based NTT Data launched its next-generation Smart AI agent for international markets, aiming to generate $2 billion in revenue by 2027 by speeding up adoption of generative AI tools.

President and CEO Yutaka Sasaki noted in a statement its Smart AI Agent is designed to ease operational tasks, enabling businesses to rapidly evaluate and deploy generative AI applications to optimise workflows and improve productivity.

It will first be rolled out in the US, China and several European countries.

The agent autonomously extracts, organises and executes tasks in response to user instructions, complementing employees and streamlining time-consuming processes, the company added.

NTT Data claimed the agent is already making an impact in key sectors: enhancing DevOps data analysis efficiency in the automotive industry and improving regulatory reporting processes for the banking sector.

The company stated its Smart AI Agent also aims to address the global talent gap by automating repetitive tasks, freeing up staff to focus on more strategic, value-added activities.