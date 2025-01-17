Gartner forecast mobile app usage would decline by 25 per cent by 2027 due to increased use of AI-powered assistants.

The research company stated smartphone users will increasingly turn to AI assistants provided by Apple, OpenAI, Google, Meta Platforms and others.

Gartner explained apps would “be consolidated across separate brands and companies, creating mobile app partnerships or consortiums to reach more users per app at scale and defray the cost of creation and maintenance”.

Emily Weiss, senior principal for Gartner, stated marketers need to start planning for the impact of decreased mobile app usage.

She explained “the loss of app users will also result in the loss of first-party data collection and the ability to reach fewer users via mobile push notifications”.

By 2026, Gartner estimates more than 33 per cent of web content will be created for the purposes of generative AI-powered searches.

In Gartner’s 2024 CMO Spend Survey showed a typical executive allocates almost 25 per cent of their digital marketing budget to search.

Gartner noted search currently drives more traffic to an average commercial enterprise website than any other referral source.

“Given this, a loss of search-driven traffic due to algorithmic shifts by major search engines would result in tangible, negative commercial impact to any organisation”.

Weiss said companies must seek staff “with a strong understanding of how genAI and broader AI influences impacts the performance of their content in search algorithms”.