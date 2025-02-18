South Korea’s data protection watchdog ordered app stores to suspend downloads of DeepSeek’s AI platform, sparked by concerns over the start-up’s data management practices, The Korea Herald reported.

The country’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPS) stated the suspension will remain in force until DeepSeek strengthens its privacy policies to comply with the country’s laws, the newspaper wrote.

The AI company reportedly admitted it neglected some of the agency’s data protecting rules.

While the DeepSeek app is no longer available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play, users who had already installed it can continue using it.

The service is also accessible in Korea via DeepSeek’s website.

Earlier this month PIPC said it was reviewing how DeepSeek uses personal data and urged caution when using the generative AI tool.

In response to the probe, DeepSeek appointed a local company as its legal representative, The Korea Herald noted.

The move followed the country’s industry, foreign and defence ministries blocking internal access to the service after the government advised ministries and agencies to use caution when using AI services including DeepSeek and ChatGPT.