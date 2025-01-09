Micron Technology revealed a plan to invest $7 billion over the next several years on a new high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging plant located next to its existing facilities in Singapore, a move designed help meet the demand for AI data centres.

The US-based memory chipmaker broke ground on the new facility, with operations scheduled to start in 2026 and “meaningful expansion of its total advanced packaging capacity beginning in 2027”. The plant will initially create around 1,400 jobs, increasing to an estimated 3,000 through expansion.

Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, stated with continued support from the Singapore government, its investment in the HBM packaging facility “strengthens our position to address the expanding AI opportunities ahead”.

The vendor stated its expansion plans in Singapore would also support long-term manufacturing requirements for NAND.

Micron’s shares surged after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated during a keynote address at CES 2025 that it is a component supplier for the company’s Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.