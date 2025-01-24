Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as President Trump returned with bold moves in tech policy, Samsung pushed AI in its Galaxy S25 lineup and Telefonica chief Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete moved on

President Trump returns with tech high on the agenda

What happened: President Trump returned to office for a second term this week with technology a major focus as he repealed AI rules, gave TikTok a lifeline and unveiled an infrastructure joint venture worth an initial $100 billion.

Why it matters: As part of a flurry of announcements, Trump swiftly axed Biden-era regulations on AI development, which required companies to disclose safety information to the state. While the repeal could result in quicker innovation, it arguably raises significant ethical and safety concerns about AI advancements.

He also moved to address TikTok’s future in the US. Trump gave TikTok 75 days to secure a US partner, threatening China with tariffs if a deal is not approved. The hardline approach comes as Trump issued an executive order to protect the short-form video platform after it faced a nationwide shutdown.

And perhaps the most eye-catching announcement came on Wednesday, with the new administration announcing a $100 billion joint venture with SoftBank Group, Oracle and OpenAI to expand AI infrastructure across the US, dubbed Stargate. The initiative is set to launch a data centre project in Texas before expanding to other locations across the country.

Telefonica chief Alvarez-Pallete moved on

What happened: Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete left his role as CEO of Telefonica after nearly nine years, with former executive chair of Indra Group Marc Murtra taking over the role.

Why it matters: Alvarez-Pallete’s departure comes in the wake of a wider shake-up of Telefonica’s ownership. Saudi operator stc Group acquired a 9.9% stake in the company late last year, a deal which gave it the right to appoint a board member. While the Spanish government also increased its stake in Telefonica in a bid to counterbalance foreign influence, Alvarez-Pallete’s exit points to shifting power within the company.

AI takes centre stage in Galaxy S25 line

What happened: Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S25 series, spotlighting AI capabilities with new features powered by its proprietary One UI 7 operating system.

Why it matters: In a hybrid approach, the S25 series’ AI features are primarily driven by Google Gemini, with additional on-device capabilities developed by Samsung. The line also introduced advanced AI tools like AI Select and Cross App Action that automate tasks and personalise app experiences. As Samsung battles against Apple to embed greater AI functionality and hardware into its devices, Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, argued that enhancements to hardware and product design today are only “incremental”. With the advanced capability of latest generation smartphones, Wood explained that AI features may not be sufficient to entice consumers. “This is far from being a unique issue for Samsung. Apple is facing the same challenges with the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence,” he added.