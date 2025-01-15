Dell’Oro Group predicted spending on fixed wireless access (FWA) equipment to surpass $48 billion over the next five years, due to residential growth in North America and India as well as a global surge in office connectivity.

The company’s preliminary findings indicate total FWA revenue including RAN equipment, residential CPE, and enterprise router and gateway products is on track to have grown 7 per cent year-on-year in 2024.

Dell’Oro Group previously reported FWA revenue in 2023 spiked by 27 per cent with total spend expected to be $6.6 billion globally.

Jeff Heynen, VP at Dell’Oro Group, told Mobile World Live total FWA equipment revenue for 2024 was $8.5 billion.

While not providing numbers, it expects total FWA equipment revenue from 2023 to 2027 to increase by 17 per cent.

Heynen explained “FWA has grown to become a major tool for connecting homes and businesses with broadband”.

“What started in the US is now expanding to India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, as mobile operators continue to expand their 5G-based FWA offerings to both residential and enterprise customers,” he stated.

The long-term projected growth across emerging markets in Southeast Asia and the MEA region is due to upgrades to 3G and LTE network as well as a need to connect subscribers economically.