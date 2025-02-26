Verizon teamed with Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm to deploy multi-vendor RAN intelligent controller (RIC) functionality across its commercial network, a move it claimed accelerates open RAN innovation.

RICs control applications which manage a range of functions on the network known as rApps, which use RAN data to improve various aspects including coverage, capacity, efficiency and service quality.

The controllers can run dynamic networking features including switching off radios during non-peak times to cut energy costs.

While automation platforms have typically been built by the same large vendors which supply hardware, the RIC enables operators to mix and match network elements from different vendors to deploy them on virtualised, open networks.

The trio claim the multi-vendor RIC deployment is an industry first.

Verizon combined Samsung’s AI-based Energy Saving Manager (AI-ESM) with a Qualcomm Dragonwing-based RAN Automation Suite’s non-real time RIC it acquired from Cellwize to improve energy efficiency in its network.

The platform automatically turns off mobile or transmission paths at a cell site during periods of low traffic to conserve energy and restarts when levels increase.

Field tests delivered an average energy saving of 15 per cent and up to 35 per cent per sector during low traffic periods without compromising network performance or user experience.

AvidThink founder and principal Roy Chua told Mobile World Live Verizon’s energy reductions are consistent with other AI- and ML-enabled energy saving rApp tests in the past 18 months.

“It’s a step forward for multi-vendor interoperable open RAN but until we get to scale deployments and see how eventual vendor negotiations play out, it is still unclear if multi-vendor open RAN architectures can take significant market share,” he explained.

The system is deployed across Verizon’s commercial 5G NR and 4G LTE networks to alleviate energy consumption.

Adam Koeppe, Verizon SVP of network technology, strategy and planning, said the RIC would “allow for greater flexibility and control over network operations”.