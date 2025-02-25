Vietnam Maritime Corp (VIMC) turned to local operator VNPT and Singapore-based M1 to deploy advanced 5G use cases to improve operational efficiency at its ports.

The companies, along with SSI Solutions, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to tap M1’s expertise in maritime 5G services and VNPT’s 5G infrastructure. SSI Solutions will integrate the various technologies into VIMC’s operations.

The initiative will look into applications such as remote control of equipment, enhanced automated guided vehicles and advanced surveillance systems, the companies noted in a joint statement.

M1 chief of enterprise services Andrew Cheng explained over recent years it co-created and introduced 5G-enabled commercial services to digitise Singapore’s maritime operations.

In 2022, M1 was awarded a multi-year project to provide ubiquitous standalone 5G offshore coverage for the southern coast of Singapore, including the surrounding waters of islands in the area.

Cheng added with the learnings from the project in Singapore, “we are now scaling across Asia and supporting the region’s digital aspirations”.

VNPT Group VP Nguyen Nam Long said the company values SSI and M1’s strengths and experience in consulting and deploying 5G for vertical industries, particularly the seaport industry.