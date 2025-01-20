U Mobile reportedly plans to deploy Malaysia’s second national 5G network within 18 months without backing from new partners or the government, with its chair identifying Huawei and ZTE as its equipment suppliers.

Chair Tan Sri Vincent Tan insisted it does not need new local partners or state support, adding the Chinese vendors offer the most advanced technology and would supply the network equipment and may offer some financing, The Star reported.

U Mobile is considering an IPO by the end of the year to raise funds, he told reporters at a briefing.

In a research note earlier in the month, Hong Leong Investment Bank suggested U Mobile would struggle to deploy the second network unless it lines up a new partner or considers a merger, with other bank analysts arguing it needs to forge a network partnership to cover the high cost of the rollout, local media reported.

One analyst estimated it needs 5,000 to 7,000 new and upgraded sites for nationwide 5G coverage.

Last week, the operator secured financing from CIMB Bank to support the deployment.

Early in 2023, the government moved away from its single 5G wholesale network strategy and approved a second.

Digital Nasional Berhad, the company set up by the government to manage the first nationwide 5G network, began the rollout with Ericsson in 2021 and reached 80 per cent coverage in populated areas at end-2023.