Swisscom asserted an €8 billion acquisition of Vodafone Italy is on track as it moved to secure the necessary regulatory approvals five months after agreeing the deal.

The Swiss operator today (13 August) revealed it informed Italy’s competition authority of the planned acquisition yesterday (12 August). Swisscom explained the move is part of broader work it is undertaking to secure the approvals required to complete the purchase of Vodafone Italy.

“Overall, completion of the Vodafone Italia transaction is on track. Swisscom secured the financing for the purchase price” in May and “received unconditional approval” from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Italy, which the Swiss operator noted is concerned with the nation’s Golden Power rules.

Swisscom added the Swiss Competition Commission also approved the takeover.

“The transaction is still subject to other regulatory approvals. Swisscom confirms that closing is expected in Q1 2025.”

When the deal was agreed, Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle explained it was the final step in a restructure of the UK-headquartered company’s European operations.

The current CEO of Vodafone Italy, Aldo Bisio, is set to step-down from the role in November, though is sticking around as a board member to ease Swisscom’s takeover.