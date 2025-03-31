Nokia won two network upgrade projects from Asian operators, with Vodafone Idea (Vi) selecting it to expand its optical transport network in India and New Zealand-based 2degrees forging a six-year deal to use the vendor’s cloud-native communication suite.

The upgrade in India will use Nokia’s optical switching technology to increase the operator’s capacity and support 4G data growth, the vendor noted in a statement. The equipment also will modernise Vi’s network, providing flexibility and efficiency, and support its 5G rollout.

Vi CTO Jagbir Singh stated the optical platform aligns “perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands”.

Earlier in the month, Vi awarded Nokia a three-year contract to upgrade and expand its IP backhaul network across parts of India.

New Zealand

In a separate statement, Nokia explained 2degrees’ move to its cloud-native suite will simplify the deployment of multi-vendor applications on a single cloud infrastructure by streamlining network activities, enhancing automation and minimising manual intervention.

As part of its network modernisation efforts, 2degrees CTIO Stephen Kurzeja stated the offering provides it with a simplified core architecture that enables “new monetisation and innovation pathways to enhance the subscriber experience” and optimise how its manages its network with new automation tools.

Nokia claims the suite improves energy efficiency by 10 per cent to 20 per cent compared with a standard IMS voice core.

As part of the agreement, 2degrees will integrate Nokia’s MantaRay network management offering, which optimises network monitoring and management.