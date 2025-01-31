Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as breakthrough Chinese AI player DeepSeek made its mark, the GSMA tipped AI to take centre stage at the upcoming MWC, and Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile claimed a satellite video call first.

Chinese AI model DeepSeek jolts industry

What happened: Chinese AI startup DeepSeek launched its AI model dubbed DeepSeek-R1, which surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT in downloads on Apple’s US App Store.

Why it matters: According to experts, DeepSeek-R1 has been developed at a fraction of the typical cost and using less-advanced chips than rivalling models, raising questions about perceived US dominance in AI and the high valuations of companies including Nvidia. The model’s cost effectiveness has also cast doubts on the effectiveness on US export controls aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced chips. Restrictions could push the country to innovate by developing AI more efficiently, and this “appears to be precisely what has happened”, said Richard Windsor, founder of Radio Free Mobile. Since its launch, the US called for a national security review of the Chinese chatbot over data sovereignty concerns. Windsor added that although DeepSeek is unlikely to see immediate widespread adoption due to its Chinese ties, customers will challenge the cost of accessing other AI models.

AI to dominate a bigger MWC25

What happened: During its annual preview press conference for the upcoming MWC Barcelona 2025, scheduled for 3-6 March, the GSMA predicted that AI will dominate the big show.

Why it matters: With AI prevailing as a big topic in the industry over the last two years, the event organisers have placed major emphasis on the technology this year with the launch of its pilot AI-driven live translations programme. The initiative, in partnership with translation service Mixhalo, will provide attendees with real-time translations in languages including French, Spanish and Chinese. With leading industry experts including “AI godfather” Ray Kurzweil and Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-Founder of Mistral AI set to feature in the event’s roster of keynote speakers, GSMA CMO Lara Dewar stated “we have some of the biggest thinkers and disruptors speaking in this space”.

Vodafone, AST SpaceMobile claim video call first

What happened: A Vodafone engineer used a standard smartphone to make “the first” video call through an AST SpaceMobile’s Bluebird satellite from a mobile dead zone area in Wales, connecting to the operator’s CEO Margherita Della Valle in Newbury, UK.

Why it matters: Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight, said the move represented a “significant milestone for the burgeoning and increasingly competitive satellite communications sector”, which has so far mostly focused on person-to-person and emergency messaging. Mann further noted that using standard smartphones for the technology offers a distinct advantage due to a vast existing market that Vodafone will target with its commercial satellite service, due to launch at some point in 2025. The offering will no doubt face tough competition from the likes of SpaceX, Lynk Global, and other satellite players, and Mann believes that satellite services in Europe will likely only play a “complementary role” due to strong mobile and fibre coverage in the region. Markets including Africa, Australia, and India would offer greater potential to connect underserved areas, he added.