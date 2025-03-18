SK Telecom (SKT) upgraded its AI personal assistant by adding Google’s latest LLM Gemini 2.0 Flash, expanding the number of models the agent can access to 12.

In a statement, the operator said its adot agent gives users real-time Google search results as well as a source page navigation feature, allowing them to check the content answers are based on.

The South Korean operator added Perplexity’s latest model Sonar Pro and ChatGPT o3-mini to adot earlier this month.

Other models supported are its in-house A.X; Perplexity Sonar; ChatGPT 4o, 4o mini, o1-mini and o1-preview; and Claude 3.5 Sonnet, 3.5 Haiku and 3 Opus.

Head of SKT’s adot business division Kim Yong-hoon suggested its agent is the best way to compare and use global core AI models, from A.X to ChatGPT, in one place.

Users of the adot assistant increased from 3.2 million in 2023 to 8 million at end-December.