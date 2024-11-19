LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: The private network market is set to benefit significantly from the introduction of new devices into the ecosystem over the next 18 months, Verizon Business SVP 5G acceleration Jennifer Artley (pictured) predicted, as she highlighted recent rapid growth in the sector.

During a keynote session, Artley said the private 5G network market was fast moving, with a “year of education” in 2023 advancing to today, where enterprises are becoming “increasingly bold” with digital transformation strategies.

Highlighting it is “not just about private networks” but also purpose-built on-site set-ups, she noted the benefit of evolving infrastructure from aging Distributed Antenna System (DAS) to neutral host networks and combining that with a private network.

She added the private networks market is “moving at pace”, with the operator’s teams “shifting gear quarter-by-quarter” to stay ahead of it.

While painting an image of a segment undergoing rapid evolution, she noted one area which had providing a challenge to private 5G growth was the “devices and software” element, which was “a bit behind” where the network and applications are.

“However we are seeing it start to catch up,” Artley added.

“We think there’s lots of acceleration in front of us as that ecosystem continues to mature. Just in the conversations that we’re having with device providers, we’re seeing them move from attaching a 5G enabled collar to a device…to natively embedding” capabilities.

“I think over the next 18 months that is going to really flourish and that’s going to help accelerate the market significantly”.

Progress

Artley also gave an overview of Verizon’s work with automotive player Audi to deploy a test track for smart vehicle technology and a deployment for engine manufacturer Cummins, where the operator is deploying a private network and neutral host products.

In terms of segments leading adoption of cutting-edge private 5G infrastructure, she highlighted manufacturing, healthcare, ports and logistics as dominant areas currently.

Example use cases cited by the expert include remote maintenance and worker safety for industrial players, and connected devices and patient monitoring within the healthcare segment.

