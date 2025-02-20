Roularta Media Group (RMG) targeted the creation of use cases to streamline operations and enhance productivity at printing facilities from a private 5G collaboration with NTT Data.

The company produces news publications and various lifestyle magazines alongside running several broadcast and online media outlets. NTT Data noted its customer is the largest printing company in Belgium and is aiming to move to a fully digital future.

An existing NTT Data-supplied private 5G network already covers RMG operations at a 40,000 square metre manufacturing facility in its home market.

Applications in use there include push-to-talk communications on rugged devices, something which was said to be difficult using previous infrastructure given moving machinery and signal reflection at the site.

Moving forward, a use case being targeted is intelligent asset tracking at its facilities.

RMG also plans to introduce private 5G across further sites in Belgium alongside facilities in Germany and the Netherlands.

NTT Data noted as the media company modernises manufacturing operations, its network would “underpin the optimisation of devices used throughout the facility and prepare for future edge computing implementations”.