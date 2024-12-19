One New Zealand launched a direct-to-device satellite messaging service to customers across the country, a move positioned as the first nationwide service of its type using Starlink infrastructure anywhere in the world.

The operator’s Satellite TXT service is available to users on eligible plans with a compatible Android device when they are unable to get standard cellular coverage.

In a social media post on service availability, Starlink stated handsets needed “no changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps,” adding users just required “a clear view of the sky” along with a compatible device.

In a note to customers One New Zealand said the satellite facility gave users an “extra layer of protection to existing safety devices, noting in the event a user was going to a remote area “it’s always recommended to take a personal locator beacon in case of emergency”.

The operator estimates in many cases a message sent over the Starlink infrastructure would take around three minutes, though at times this could extend to more than 10 especially in the early phase of availability.

“As the service matures and more satellites are launched, we expect delivery times to improve,” it added.

Smartphones initially able to support the service are Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S24 Ultra alongside the Oppo Find X8 Pro. A number of other devices from the two manufacturers are in the testing phase.

One New Zealand’s launch meets a target to make the service commercially available by the end of 2024, which was presented on its rebrand from Vodafone New Zealand in 2023.

In October 2024 the company revealed testing was imminent, having already received required regulatory permissions.