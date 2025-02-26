Cisco extended its partnership with Nvidia to boost the build out of AI-ready data centre networks to better serve enterprises.

The AI chip maker is adding Cisco’s Silicon One to its Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform to simplify and standardise Cisco networking and Nvidia technology across data centres.

A representative for Cisco told Mobile World Live the Silicon One G200 processor will be the first chipset used in the partnership.

Cisco will also build systems combining Nvidia’s Spectrum silicon with its operating system software to push AI out to a broader range of enterprise customers.

“This is a good move by both companies and shows the market is moving towards ethernet-based solutions that can be built in systems with partners,” Scott Raynovich, founder and principal analyst at research company Futuriom, told Mobile World Live. “Nvidia is also diversifying its footprint with Cisco in light of Cisco’s recent deal with AMD to build AI networking systems.”

Cisco stated the proposed collaboration will open new market opportunities by unifying the architectural model between front-end and back-end networks, “making it easier to manage various enterprise and cloud provider networks”.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins stated while enterprises are under immense pressure to deploy AI quickly and effectively, executives struggle to justify the investment while balancing the risks.

“Together, Cisco and Nvidia are partnering to remove barriers for customers and ensure they can optimise their infrastructure investments to unlock the power of AI,” Robbins stated.

For Nvidia, the partnership expands the reach of its Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform to Cisco’s global enterprise customers.

Nvidia’s Spectrum-X platform includes adaptive routing, telemetry, congestion control and low latency while Cisco brings its broader networking, security and digital resilience portfolio to the partnership, as well as its Splunk data platform.