Verizon Business revealed a suite of products designed to help enterprises, cloud providers and hyperscalers deploy AI workloads at scale by repackaging its assets into a single platform.

A representative for the operator told Mobile World Live the Verizon AI Connect offering blends the operator’s fibre infrastructure, which includes its long-haul, metro fibre, local fibre, and optical networks, with its power, space and cooling capabilities.

Those resources use its virtualised 5G programmable network to deliver AI workloads to various customers.

According to research company McKinsey, 60 per cent to 70 per cent of AI workloads are expected to shift to real-time inference by 2030, “creating an urgent need for low-latency connectivity, compute and security at the edge beyond current demand,” according to the operator.

Verizon’s representative said the platform is designed to support all AI infrastructure including generative AI.

The operator noted Google Cloud and Meta Platforms are among the early adopters of its AI infrastructure. Verizon and Google cloud are partnering on advanced AI services for network maintenance and anomaly detection.

The operator claims to have an existing relationship with Meta Platforms “across numerous products, technologies and business units.” AI Connect will expand that partnership into network infrastructure.

The operator highlighted its relationship with chip powerhouse Nvidia and announced a new partnership with AI cloud startup Vultr which is a GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS infrastructure ) and cloud computing company.

The representative told MWL Vultr will initially deploy its GPUaaS infrastructure in one of Verizon’s data centres and use its fibre network for distribution.

Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of telecoms at Nvidia, stated telecom networks are uniquely positioned to provide a distributed AI infrastructure that meets enterprise needs and that its partnership with Verizon “allows enterprises to easily adopt AI-powered services at speed”.