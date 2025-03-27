Technology company Hakimo launched an AI security monitoring system to bolster existing hardware in the face of myriad threats, using $10.5 million raised in a Series-A funding round which all but doubled its backing to-date.

Vertex Ventures and Zigg Capital led the funding round, which brought the total Hakimo raised to $20.5 million.

Hakimo stated the sum is powering the launch of AI Operator, a security product employing computer vision and generative iterations of the technology to monitor hardware including cameras and badge readers.

AI Operator varies from traditional set-ups by being capable of detecting “any anomaly or potential threat that can be described in words”, functionality Hakimo branded a “breakthrough in physical security monitoring”.

The system also provides real-time warnings and is capable of issuing standard responses to security incidents, leaving human staff to intervene “only when necessary”.

“This AI-human collaboration delivers superior protection at a fraction of the cost of traditional security approaches,” the company stated.

Co-founder and CEO Sam Joseph (pictured, left) explained Hakimo created “an intelligent AI agent” which can “recognise and act on any security event”.

Hakimo describes Joseph and fellow co-founder Sagar Honnungar (pictured, right) as “Stanford-trained AI experts” whose background lies in developing Software-as-a-Service for enterprises.

The company explained traditional security approaches face a barrage of growing threats along with recruitment challenges.