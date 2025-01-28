Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison teamed with India-based AI and data analytics company AIonOS to develop applications for the Indonesian market, with a focus on sectors including talent development, food security and tourism.

The two companies signed an MoU as part of a wider government-led initiative between Indonesia and India, which aims to transform Indonesia’s AI ecosystem.

Indosat president director and CEO Vikram Sinha stated the partnership highlights the transformative power of AI in addressing real-world economic and societal challenges, adding the tie-up sets the stage for Indonesia to emerge as a regional hub for AI-driven progress.

AIonOS co-founder and CEO CP Gurnani added the initiative aims to empower Indonesians with AI skills, boost growth in key sectors and strengthen the country’s “human capital” to drive digital transformation.

AIonOS, established in 2024, is a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises, with assets in the travel, logistics hospitality sectors, and biotech company Assago Group.

Indosat partnered with Huawei to open an AI Experience Centre in the city of Solo in Central Java in August 2024.