Qualcomm Technologies inked a deal to buy AI developer platform provider Edge Impulse for an undisclosed sum, a move the chipmaker positioned as expanding its play for the IoT segment.

The acquisition is expected to contribute to Qualcomm’s aim of providing a range of elements to the IoT segment including chips, software architecture, services, developer resources and blueprints for deployments.

Edge Impulse’s end-to-end edge AI platform already “enables over 170,000 developers to easily create, deploy, and monitor AI models on a wide array of edge devices – with support for varied microcontrollers and processors featuring AI accelerators from multiple semiconductor providers”, Qualcomm noted.

It already supports some of the chip giant’s Dragonwing processors with expansion to cover others set to follow.

Following the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, Qualcomm plans to retain the Edge Impulse brand and its current website.

Qualcomm group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing Nakul Duggal, said the buy would strengthen its leading position in “AI and developer enablement, enhancing our ability to provide comprehensive technology for critical sectors such as retail, security, energy and utilities, supply chain management, and asset management”.