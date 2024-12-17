Nvidia continued to make inroads into the telecoms industry, marked by a customer win with Verizon to develop a range of AI applications that run on the operator’s 5G private network in tandem with its private mobile edge compute (MEC) service that puts the applications closer to users.

The companies stated Verizon’s 5G private network with enterprise AI applications and services will be combined with Nvidia’s AI enterprise software platform and the vendor’s microservices to deliver real-time AI services for business customers.

Verizon’s engineers will commence demonstrations of the platform in February 2025.

The AI powered private 5G platform stack developed by the companies is designed to help third-party developers create new applications and services at a faster rate.

It can support multi-tenancy for multiple use cases or customers and features a modular design that allows enterprises to scale up the platform as needed.

The services can be provided remotely via portable network offerings or on customer’s premises with a permanent private network on site.

The combined stack is being designed to handle compute-heavy applications such as generative AI (genAI) based large language models and vision language models as well as video streaming, broadcast management, computer vision, AR, VR and XR, IoT and autonomous vehicles and robots.

A representative for Verizon told Mobile World Live the stack will also support network slicing.

Srini Kalapala, SVP of Technology and Product Development at Verizon, stated generative AI’s predictive capabilities “is poised to be a critical component of digital transformations and future business growth in almost all industries”.

He noted blending the operator’s private networks and MEC with Nvidia’s AI compute capabilities to enable AI applications that require security, low latency and high bandwidth.

Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of telecoms at Nvidia stated the partnership “is a big step forward in helping enterprises of all sizes reach their business objectives faster with AI”.

The operator announced the launch of its private MEC service three years ago through a partnership with Amazon Web Services.