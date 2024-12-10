Start-ups driving advances in digital health, green technology and fintech were among a quintet of finalists selected to compete for a €20,000 cash prize which will be presented at the 4YFN Awards during MWC25 Barcelona.

The winner will be picked following an on-stage pitching competition held as part of the 4YFN start-up event, which is located alongside MWC Barcelona at Fira Gran Via.

Those set to vie for the prize are Bankuish, Horus ML, Qflow, Ramon.Space and Rockfish Data. Each has been selected for driving progress in one of the areas of digital horizons, mobile frontiers, digital health, green tech and fintech.

Bankuish offers access to ethical and affordable credit and banking services for freelancers and gig workers, while Horus ML is focused on the use of AI to aid clinical decisions.

The third shortlisted start-up, Qflow provides an AI platform intended to aid decarbonisation in the construction industry.

Ramon.Space is concerned with digital transformation in the satellite sector and the final of the five, Rockfish Data uses a generative data platform to eliminate bottlenecks and improve product lifecycles in the telecoms sector.

Congratulating the quintet, 4YFN director Pere Duran said: “Each year, I am blown away at the innovative ideas that continue to make the competition so strong. We look forward to showcasing how these five ambitious start-ups are harnessing the power of AI to disrupt their markets.”