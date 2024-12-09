Grameenphone awarded a multi-year leasing extension agreement to tower company Edotco Bangladesh, aimed at supporting the operator’s network expansion efforts.

In a joint statement, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman noted the deal would strengthen its network capabilities while contributing to Bangladesh’s progress toward becoming a digitally empowered nation.

Sunil Issac, Edotco Bangladesh country MD, added the renewed partnership “enables us to continue building the infrastructure needed to support 4G network expansion, enabling digital access even in remote and underserved areas”.

The length and amount of the deal were not disclosed.

Edotco operates about 12,300 towers and managed sites in Bangladesh, comprising its own towers and those managed for various mobile operators.

GSMA Intelligence data showed Telenor-owned Grameenphone is the largest mobile player in Bangladesh by subscribers, with 84.6 million subscribers at the end of September.