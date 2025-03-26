MTN Group and Airtel Africa signed an agreement to share infrastructure in Uganda and Nigeria, in a bid to expand coverage, improve network cost efficiencies and boost mobile services for customers.

The partnership will in particular target customers in remote and rural areas lacking access to connectivity, as part of a shared vision to extend digital and financial inclusion across the continent, said MTN in a statement.

The operator further explained the initiative is part of a growing global trend towards network sharing, and it appears Uganda and Nigeria will just be the start.

The duo said they will explore similar arrangements in other markets, including Congo-Brazzaville, Rwanda and Zambia, highlighting opportunities in RAN sharing and commercial and technical set-ups around fibre infrastructure. MTN and Airtel Africa added they were also open to working with other operators in countries where they operate to explore further network sharing plays.

MTN president and CEO Ralph Mupita said operators on the continent were seeing more demand for data services and while investment was needed in coverage and capacity to ensure high-quality connectivity, there were also opportunities “within regulatory frameworks for sharing resources”.

Also commenting, Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar said it was competing fiercely in the market on the strength of its brand and network sharing allows it to drive digital and financial inclusion, while “at the same time avoiding duplication of expensive infrastructure”.