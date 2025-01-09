Australia-based Telstra forged a new agreement with SpaceX to deliver satellite-to-mobile service to customers in remote areas, initially focused on testing and refining its SMS capability for local conditions, ahead of a commercial launch.

Shailin Sehgal, group executive for global networks and tech at Telstra, stated it expects the service to be available from most outdoor areas on mainland Australia and the island state of Tasmania, provided users have a direct line of sight.

Sehgal explained currently direct-to-handset technology only allows users to send text messages, though added Telstra would explore adding voice, data and IoT connectivity as the satellite technology evolves.

He stated the deal adds to a current partnership with SpaceX to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband connectivity to consumer and business customers.

Telstra also has a deal with OneWeb to deliver mobile backhaul to remote areas.