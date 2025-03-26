Vietnam granted SpaceX clearance to trial its Starlink satellite connectivity service, advancing the US company’s ambitions regarding the nation, which it reportedly sees as holding great potential.

The government cleared SpaceX to run a trial for up to 600,000 people which must be conducted by the close of 2030. Vietnam stated there is no restriction on the level of non-domestic ownership or financial contribution to the test, which would advance digital transformation targets.

Local mobile operators will be licensed to employ relevant radio frequencies and equipment to access the low Earth orbit (LEO) Starlink satellites.

Vietnam authorised SpaceX to offer mobile and broadband services along with air and marine connectivity.

The nation stated the SpaceX pilot would contribute to efforts to boost connectivity, explaining mobile coverage stands at 58 per cent “of the mainland area” and “14.5 per cent of territory including the sea area”.

Vietnam added allowing non-domestic companies to provide satellite services is necessary because there are few home-grown options available.

It hopes the move will also increase its attractiveness to non-domestic investors.

Reports in September 2024 indicated SpaceX could invest up to $15 billion into launching Starlink services in Vietnam, following talks between senior executives and government ministers.