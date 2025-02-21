Starlink will reportedly soon be granted approval by Indian authorities to introduce satellite broadband services, with the company submitting the required material for final clearance.

The Economic Times stated the satellite broadband arm of Elon Musk’s SpaceX agreed to most conditions for securing a licence from the country’s regulator but questioned some security-related requirements, which are under discussion.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre will review Starlink’s application, the newspaper wrote.

The news comes a week after India Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Musk during his visit to the US to see President Donald Trump.

Back in early 2022, Starlink was ordered by the Indian government to refund deposits made by customers as the venture had not received a licence to operate.

SpaceX set up local subsidiary Starlink Satellite Communications in late 2021 to offer broadband service.