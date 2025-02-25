Australia’s government proposed what it called a world-first reform requiring operators to deliver basic universal outdoor mobile coverage across the country, a move made possible by the arrival of direct-to-device technology using low Earth orbit satellites.

The Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation (UOMO) would require operators to provide access to mobile voice and SMS almost everywhere across Australia. The measure calls for 5 million square km of new outdoor coverage, including more than 37,000 km on regional roads.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland noted the government would consult with stakeholders and introduce legislation this year to expand a universal service framework to include mobile coverage for the first time.

Implementation of universal outdoor SMS and voice coverage is expected by late 2027.

Rowland believes the reform will improve public safety, increase resilience during natural disasters and provide an extra layer of coverage in areas previously thought too difficult or costly to reach.

Telstra reached an agreement with Space X in January to deliver satellite-to-mobile service to customers in remote areas.

In 2024, Telstra called for a multi-technology approach to the universal service obligation using a mix of fixed, mobile and satellite technologies.