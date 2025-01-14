T-Mobile US struck a $600 million deal to acquire advertising technology company Vistar Media in a move to generate revenue beyond mobile phone and internet tariffs.

New York-based Vistar Media provides digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertisements for companies across various locations such as concert venues, offices and airports.

Through its T-Mobile Advertising Solutions business, the operator plans to acquire Vistar Media’s marketplace and technology platform for buying, selling and managing campaigns.

T-Mobile stated Vistar Media serves a global network of more than 1.1 million digital screens provided by nearly 370 owners and more than 3,000 brand partner advertisers.

The operator plans to blend Vistar Media’s end-to-end ad tech platform with its customer insights and data.

It claims the tie-up will help marketers and advertisers reach consumers with more addressable and measurable offerings, “delivering greater efficiency and ROI, while enhancing the consumer experience with more meaningful and engaging content”.

JP Colaco, SVP and T-Mobile’s chief T-Ads officer, stated the deal to buy Vistar Media “means advertisers can easily place their ads where they know their audience will be, improving every step of the customer journey”.

The all-cash deal is expected to close in Q1 2025 subject to customary approvals.