Apple struck a deal to buy photo editing company Pixelmator, which designs apps for the Mac and the iOS operating system.

The Lithuanian company revealed the move in a blog and moved to reassure users the move is a positive.

“Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval.”

“There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

Financial terms of the deal were not available.

Pixelmator has won various awards from Apple for its image editing apps, including three for Mac App of the Year, one iPad App of the Year and two Apple Design Awards.

The 17-year-old company based in Vilnius, Lithuania and was founded by brothers Saulius and Aidas Dailide.