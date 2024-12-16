JMA Wireless scored $43.9 million in federal funding from the CHIPS and Science Act which it plans to use to expand its 5G manufacturing and research operations in the state of New York.

The vendor stated it will use the funding to pioneer domestic manufacturing of open RAN-compliant radio units as well as upgrade its 5G facilities.

JMA Wireless expects to sell more than 12,000 open RAN radios per year.

The expansion will initially create up to 30 new jobs with the potential for more as it scales up to full production.

The federal funding is on top of $30 million in private capital that JMA Wireless will use to build the new production line. The company sells its 5G equipment to AT&T, Verizon and EchoStar’s Boost Mobile.

US Senator Charles Schumer stated he included the US Department of Commerce’s Wireless Innovation Fund into the CHIPs and Science Act to help vendors better compete against China-based companies such as Huawei and ZTE.

“Investments like this show the federal government is serious about taking back the reins on critical technology like 5G and making sure the future of broadband and wireless technology is stamped ‘Made in America’ with JMA leading the way,” he said.