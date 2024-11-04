IoT services provider Kigen crested a wave through a deal to upgrade the communications network of the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), a non-profit managing water and energy resources in the US state of Texas.

Kigen is due to provide SIM technology to strengthen a LCRA private LTE network covering 70,000 square miles. The IoT specialist stated the work will provide the Texan public services outfit with secure, reliable connectivity, while also protecting its assets.

LCRA is deploying the private LTE network itself, targeting improved reliability and security for mission-critical voice and data services.

Jean-Louis Carrara, VP of North American and Europe sales with Kigen, said the deal “goes beyond technology”, by focusing on “creating a reliable and resilient network” capable of operating for decades.

Kigen explained the LCRA radio system spans 68 counties in Texas. In addition to the river authority’s own uses, the network is available to government and public safety bodies, electricity companies and schools.

The IoT company offers a SIM-specific operating system alongside other related products including eSIM and remote provisioning options.

LCRA sates its telecoms network can be used for “middle-mile and backhaul broadband access”, elements it argues can unlock vital public services, particularly in rural parts of the region.