The leader of the Canadian province of Ontario declared it would rip up a CAD100 million ($68.5 million) contract with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starlink in response to trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote on X today (3 February) he is also banning US companies from provincial contracts.

“We’ll be ripping up the province’s contract with Starlink” Ford wrote.

“Ontario won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy.”

He also stated President Trump was the only person to be blamed for the tariffs and Ontario’s response.

“US-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues.”

Musk was a big backer of President Trump during the US election in 2024.

He was tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with reducing government spending and bureaucracy.

Various outlets reported President Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, along with 10 per cent tariffs on goods from China on 1 February.

Financial Times reported Canadian provinces are also fighting back by removing US beverages from stores.

“Canada didn’t start this fight with the US, but you better believe we’re ready to win it,” Ford stated.

NBC News reported the US and Mexico reached an accord to delay the tariffs by one month after President Trump spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

It also reported the US President also delayed the tariffs for the same amount of time after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.