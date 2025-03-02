LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Human Mobile Devices (HMD) centred its pre-event device launch on a child safety-focused device produced in collaboration with partner Xplora, a handset designed to appeal to both parents and children.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, HMD’s SVP Europe, Americas and Enterprise James Robinson said part of the thinking behind the device was to provide strong parental protection features while also “having something that the kids will accept and actually be inspired to use the devices”.

With the Fusion X1 it seeks to achieve this through elements such as a “gaming outfit” which wraps around the device and a case which includes a flip-up light for improved video and photography.

Robinson noted the company had undertaken focus groups with children and asked parents what they want from their child’s handset. It includes features such as only allowing approved contacts to make a call or message the phone’s user, secure location tracking and content blocks.

Something Nou

Alongside the Fusion X1, during the event at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou HMD unveiled a pair of special edition handsets featuring the football club’s branding.

The HMD Barca 3210, which uses its own moniker rather than the Nokia one, is very similar to the classic phone carrying the same number but in Barcelona’s club colours.

The other football-linked handset is the HMD Barca Fusion, which includes printed signatures of players on the back and various other FC Barcelona-related features.

At the pre-MWC event it also showcased a pair of feature phones under the HMD Music range and a flip phone.

Alongside the handsets, the manufacturer launched Amped Buds, a pair of ear buds which have a case that doubles as a wireless battery charger. HMD did not provide pricing or availability details for its headline MWC25 releases.