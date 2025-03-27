The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) unveiled a collaboration with Samsung Electronics and the country’s internet and security agency to develop an AI-powered spam message filtering feature for Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung’s AI-based system will automatically detect and filter text messages suspected to contain malicious links or phone numbers, redirecting them to a dedicated spam folder. Users will then have the option to review, unblock, or delete flagged texts.

The feature will debut on the Galaxy S25 smartphone series, with plans to extend the function to other existing Samsung handsets through the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

The initiative aims to curb the spread of malicious messages and aligns with a broader government push to tackle fraudulent texts linked to financial scams, illegal gambling, and adult content. In late 2024, the KCC published strategic measures to combat illegal spam and bulk text messages, outlining penalties and proposing the integration of technical systems on devices.

Shin Young-kyu, director general of the Consumer Policy Bureau at the KCC, stated the latest AI tool reinforces existing anti-spam measures deployed by mobile operators. “We will continue working to create an environment where people can feel safe from harm caused by spam messages, phishing, and smishing through close cooperation,” he added.