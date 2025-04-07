Telefonica Deutschland and Siemens launched a 5G network slicing product for water companies, pushing the move as the first of its type designed for the latter’s automation applications.

The pair noted the system is already being tested by a customer in the North Rhine-Westphalia part of Germany and has been designed for use by water and wastewater specialists.

Telefonica Deutschland suggested the product had thousands of potential customers in the country, pointing out while manufacturers were able to use localised 5G campus networks “the water industry’s facilities are widely distributed and need to be connected over long distances”.

Using the system water companies will be able to monitor and control automation technology over a “virtual 5G network” using 5G network slicing technology.

The operator anticipates network optimisation will “reliably deliver defined quality of service for automation applications” which in this case is “critical for processes like pressure control, flow measurement, and automated emergency response” at the industry’s widely distributed sites.

Siemens CEO for process automation Axel Lorenz said the combination of its hardware and 5G network slicing “delivers the necessary quality, reliability and security for demanding automation applications”.

Telefonica Deutschland chief partner and wholesale officer Alfons Loesing added this practical application of 5G network slicing was: “driving industrial applications via mobile communications with defined performance parameters”.

“Our jointly developed solution marks the breakthrough for 5G network slicing in critical, distributed industrial applications in Germany”.