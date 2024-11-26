Huawei officially unveiled its Mate 70 smartphone series, as the company continued a comeback of sorts in the premium device segment.

At an unveiling, consumer CEO Richard Yu declared its latest flagship line, which includes the standard Mate 70, the Mate 70 Pro and a Pro+ variant, as “the most powerful Mate phone ever”.

The devices succeed the Mate 60 series which launched in August 2023, which at the time were widely seen as the company’s return to the high-end smartphone market. The device caused quite a stir because of speculation that the chipset used had broken US sanctions against the company.

In showcasing the Mate 70, Yu said the device can run on its in-house HarmonyOS NEXT operating system, in another sign the company is moving away from reliance on US technology. While the HarmonyOS has been used in other devices, it has previously been built using open-source Android code, which is no longer the case.

Huawei did not reveal the processor used in the line, but did state it was more powerful than the one in the Mate 60. As well as upgrades to the camera systems, screen quality, screen sizes and batteries, Huawei touted a range of AI features, including a revamped voice assistant and embedded photo and video editing tools.

The standard Mate 70 has a starting price of CNY5,499 ($759). Huawei started taking pre-orders for the Mate 70 earlier this month, racking up 3 million reservations on one Chinese e-commerce website according to CNBC.

In addition to the Mate 70, the company also took the wraps off the foldable Mate X6.