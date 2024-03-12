Samsung launched two upgraded 5G models in its midrange Galaxy A series, with enhanced security, featuring Knox Vault for the first time, and improved imaging and displays.

The Galaxy A55 and A35 both sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and four camera modules, including a 50MP main lens.

TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience Business, noted in a statement the company is expanding its latest technologies to a wider audience “so more people can benefit”.

The vendor stated Knox Vault offers protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a “secure execution environment” that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory.

The statement didn’t reveal the processor type, but Android Police reported the A55 uses an Exynos 1480; the A35 has an Exynos 1380.

Photography features include optical image stabilisation and video digital image stabilisation. The A55 is equipped with advanced AI image signal processing, which Samsung said creates sharp images even in low-light conditions.

Both budget-friendly models have 128GB or 256GB of storage. The A55 comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, while the A35 has 6GB or 8GB.