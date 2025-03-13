Samsung Electronics secured a front running position in developing 6G RAN technology with the 3GPP, a move the company hailed as validating its contribution to the standards group and mobile technologies at a turning point for the industry.

During a plenary meeting, Master at Samsung Research Younsun Kim (pictured) was elected chair of the 3GPP Technical Specification Group (TSG) covering RAN, stepping up from his position as chair of the unit’s working group handling the physical layer of radios.

Kim’s appointment comes into force in May, at which point he will oversee all 3GPP RAN standardisation activities. Samsung stated the appointment is “viewed as a recognition” of its “contributions and technological leadership in the mobile communication industry”.

The vendor has people in prominent roles across the 3GPP’s two other key TSGs, spanning service and system aspects, and core network and terminals. It stated Kim’s move cements its “pivotal” position within the standards organisation.

Kim explained there is more to developing 6G than “solving technical issues”, with the work requiring “participation from all companies and organisations in the mobile communications sector”.

Samsung believes the mobile industry is at a turning point because 6G will require further advances in data transmission rates along with improved energy efficiency, using AI to boost network quality and developing quantum-level security.

It noted the timing of Kim’s appointment is significant because the 3GPP intends to commence research into 6G in the second half of the year.