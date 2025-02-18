Huawei launched its double-fold Mate XT internationally at an event in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, after releasing the device in its home market in September 2024.

Unlike the Chinese version which runs Huawei’s Harmony OS, the international edition employs the Android-based EMUI.

The display measures 10.2 inches when fully opened and the device weighs 298 grams, about 50 per cent more than a standard smartphone.

Huawei states it is the world’s largest and thinnest foldable, at 3.6mm folded and 2.9mm unfolded.

The company only provided the price for the 16GB+1TB storage option, at €3,499. At launch, the same model in China was priced CNY21,999 (€2,889).

Counterpoint Research director Marc Einstein told Mobile World Live the Mate XT is “an impressive piece of hardware”, with Huawei trying to set a higher bar for what a flagship smartphone should look like.

He suggested the company is making a statement by marketing one of the priciest smartphones on the market, showing it can out innovate Apple despite continued US sanctions as reflected in its Ultimate Design tagline for the series.

Einstein added while users might be enthralled with the device, they are likely to be less enthusiastic about the very high price and lack of access to applications.

Huawei speakers did not mention the sensitive topic of the chip set-up. The Chinese version runs its Kirin 9 chipset.

The device uses three batteries, one in each panel measuring 1.9mm thick and producing a combined capacity of 5600mAh.

Huawei is running an advertising campaign throughout Kuala Lumpur.

During the event, Huawei also unveiled the MatePad Pro 13.2 and is new FreeArc earbuds featuring what the company describes as an ergonomic and breathable design.