Canalys figures showed smartphone shipments in China grew for a third consecutive quarter in Q4 2024 after declining for two years, with the company forecasting continued gains in 2025.

The research outlet stated annual shipments rose 4 per cent to 285 million units in 2024 and predicted 290 million for 2025.

Canalys research analyst Lucas Zhong noted China enjoys a favourable market environment, supported by an anticipated steady demand recovery, an improving macroeconomic environment and a nationwide subsidy policy announced earlier this month all laying the foundation for growth.

Shipments in the final quarter of 2024 increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 77.1 million units, with four of the top five vendors recording growth and gaining market share.

Huawei’s shipments increased 24 per cent to 12.9 million units, boosting its share 3 percentage points to 17 per cent.

Apple shipments dropped 25 per cent to 13.1 million and its share from 24 per cent to 17 per cent.

Vivo booked 24 per cent shipments growth to 12.9 million for a 17 per cent share; Xiaomi shipped 12.2 million units, up 29 per cent; and Oppo rose 18 per cent to 10.6 million and its share climb two points to 14 per cent.

Canalys senior analyst Toby Zhu noted the Chinese smartphone market demonstrated remarkable vitality in 2024.