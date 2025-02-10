Apple gained market share in India’s smartphone segment in 2024 at Samsung’s expense, with the iPhone maker moving into the top six and its Korean rival falling to second, data from IDC showed.

The US-based vendor posted 35 per cent growth in the country, which is now the company’s fourth largest market after it shipped 12 million units. Its share rose from 6.4 per cent in 2023 to 8.2 per cent last year.

Apple’s three largest markets are the US, China and Japan, with sales in the mainland dropping 11.1 per cent to $18.5 billion in the final quarter of 2024.

In India Samsung saw shipments decline 19.4 per cent, pushing its share down by nearly 4 percentage points to 13.2 per cent. Vivo moved to the top, with shipments rising 13.9 per cent and its share climbing to 16.6 per cent.

Oppo’s shipments grew 21 per cent, jumping to third with a 12 per cent share from fifth in 2023, while Xiaomi’s shipments were flat, remaining joint third with the same share.

Shipments in the country last year increased 4 per cent to 151 million, with 5G models accounting for 79 per cent of the total, up from 55 per cent a year earlier.

Overall ASP rose 2 per cent to $259, while the ASP of 5G handsets declined 19 per cent to $303.

Navkendar Singh, associate VP for devices research at IDC India, warned the weakening rupee could impact ASPs, potentially restricting annual growth to below 5 per cent this year.

Canalys reported in January shipments in Q4 fell 4 per cent year-on-year to 37.2 million units.