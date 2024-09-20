Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week as T-Mobile looks to supercharge customer service with OpenAI, Ericsson issued a warning on Europe’s approach to AI and Thierry Breton quit the European Commission.

T-Mobile US, OpenAI strike customer data deal

What happened: T-Mobile agreed to provide OpenAI with subscriber data to develop the first “intent-driven AI decisioning platform”, aimed at improving customer service.

Why it matters: According to the partners the platform, dubbed IntentCX, will provide unique and specific responses to users by analysing networks and service data “in real-time” after a problem is raised.

While many mobile operators are using AI chatbots to resolve customer service issues, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert insisted “IntentCX is much more than chatbots”.

Ericsson, Meta fire warning shot over EU AI regulation

What happened: Ericsson and Meta Platforms were among more than 40 industry companies and associations that co-signed an open letter directed at EU regulators, arguing the bloc’s fragmented technology and AI frameworks are hindering companies in rolling out services.

Why it matters: In the letter, industry representatives argued an “absence of harmonisation” in rules concerning online data privacy and AI is depriving European consumers and businesses of the benefits of frontier models.

“Europe can’t afford to miss out on the widespread benefits from responsibly built open AI technologies that will accelerate economic growth and unlock progress in scientific research. For that, we need harmonised, consistent, quick and clear decisions under EU data regulations that enable European data to be used in AI training for the benefit of Europeans”, read the letter.

Breton resigns from European Commission over next term row

What happened: Thierry Breton stepped down from his role as European Commissioner for the Internal Market following a row with EC President Ursula von der Leyen over his reappointment to the role for a second term.

Why it matters: Breton’s dramatic resignation concluded his five-year stint, in which he oversaw the creation of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and had an influential voice in digital and telecoms regulations.

“Over the past five years, I have relentlessly striven to uphold and advance the common European good, above national party and interests. It has been an honour. However, in light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties,” wrote Breton.

France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne has replaced Breton as the country’s nominee for European Commissioner.