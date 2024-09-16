European Commissioner for the Internal Market and regular mouthpiece on digital and telecoms matters Thierry Breton (pictured) quit with immediate effect, firing a parting shot over questionable governance at the authority.

In a letter to president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French politician Breton explained his decision to immediately relinquish his role was a result of France being asked to withdraw his nomination for the next term.

Breton claimed despite being put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron, von der Leyen had asked for him to be withdrawn for “personal reasons”, which he asserts had not been discussed directly with him.

He also claimed France had been offered an “allegedly more influential portfolio” in the session of the College of Commissioners spanning 2024 to 2029 as a “political trade-off”.

Describing the development as “further testimony to questionable governance” he highlighted during his term he had “relentlessly striven to uphold and advance the common European good, above party and national interests”.

Breton has been a regular fixture when it comes to digital and telecommunications industry matters during his five-year stint at the Commission.

He made appearances on the MWC keynote stage and was regularly vocal on matters including spectrum issues, the fair share debate, sticking the knife into social media companies over content policies and digital competition alongside colleague Margrethe Vestager.

Earlier in his career he was CEO of France Telecom, now Orange, and the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry.