T-Mobile US forged a multi-year agreement to provide OpenAI with customer data for what the pair claimed is the “first ever intent-driven AI decisioning platform”, designed to improve customer experience by proactively solving problems.

The platform, dubbed IntentCX, will gather information from millions of T-Mobile subscribers.

It will be integrated into T-Mobile’s operations and transaction systems to resolve customer issues and “even take proactive actions on their behalf”.

T-Mobile stated if a customer contacts it about an issue, IntentCX will analyse the network and service data in real-time and provide a response that is appropriate to the problem, which it claims is “an unprecedented approach to customer journey management’.

IntentCX will also be able to manage thousands of conversations and hundreds of actions simultaneously to deliver customer care responses at a faster rate.

While many mobile operators are using AI chatbots to resolve customer service issues, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert (pictured, left) stated: “IntentCX is much more than chatbots” due to its ability to use deep customer data “to supercharge” its customer care.

The operator is currently testing IntentCX to incorporate it into business operations with a plan to begin implementation in 2025.

As part of the agreement, it will also have access to OpenAI’s research and development team which will work with T-Mobile’s AI team to better serve customers across all touch points.

T-Mobile revealed the partnership at an investor conference, during which it also partnered with Nvidia, Ericsson and Nokia to open an AI-RAN Innovation Centre and unveiled what it claimed is the first network slice, called T-Priority, for first responders using its standalone 5G core.